RiverPark Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 39,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at $7,849,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at $4,741,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at $12,090,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $7,485,000.

ANZUU stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,684. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

