Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,273,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,879,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,928,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,962,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,984,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SPKBU opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

