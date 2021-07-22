Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAOU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter valued at about $898,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAOU opened at $10.20 on Thursday. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

