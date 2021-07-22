Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Invests $269,000 in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

