Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 99,998 Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 99,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,056,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,903,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TEKK opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $11.01.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

