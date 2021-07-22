Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXW. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

FOXW opened at $9.84 on Thursday. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW).

Receive News & Ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.