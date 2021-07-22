Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 80,016 Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CRZNU opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

