Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.790-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.10 billion-$25.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.66 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on RAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE RAD traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $15.03. 44,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,846,031. The company has a market capitalization of $828.00 million, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.82. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.12.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

