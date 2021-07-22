Richard L. Davis Sells 10,000 Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $30,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of SYPR opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $70.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet raised Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.
