Richard L. Dalzell Sells 1,500 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.45, for a total transaction of $558,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total transaction of $510,420.00.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $393.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.04. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Twilio by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,136 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Twilio by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,416,000 after acquiring an additional 81,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,715,000 after acquiring an additional 943,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

