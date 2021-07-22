Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RXN. TheStreet lowered Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.28.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $34,195.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 76,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,206.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,226.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexnord by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,746,000 after acquiring an additional 93,814 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Rexnord by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $44,947,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $2,355,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

