Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Raised to Overweight at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

NYSE:REXR opened at $60.53 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.31.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 44.7% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 157,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 48,574 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 25.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.9% during the second quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,544,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 159,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.