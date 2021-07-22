Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of REXR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.24. The stock had a trading volume of 66,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.62. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $60.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

REXR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

