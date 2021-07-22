Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

NYSE REXR traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $60.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $60.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

REXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.