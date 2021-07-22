Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives $57.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REXR opened at $60.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.31. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $60.91.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.