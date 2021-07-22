Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Short Interest Up 21.1% in June

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $9,290,965.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at $306,915.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,831,376 shares of company stock worth $105,868,967. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after buying an additional 283,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 22,512 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 3,017.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 60,340 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVLV stock opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $73.38.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

RVLV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

