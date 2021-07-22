Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 47,940 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $3,269,987.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $7,702,612.85.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $6,772,103.14.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,355,619.74.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Mente sold 92,627 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $6,150,432.80.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $5,176,978.66.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $6,076,468.41.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $4,947,820.02.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $6,538,008.96.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Mente sold 39,989 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $1,973,057.26.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10.

Revolve Group stock opened at $68.25 on Thursday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 283,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 22,512 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 3,017.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

