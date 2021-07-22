Reviewing Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) & Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Automatic Data Processing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.19 million 2.07 -$10.42 million N/A N/A Automatic Data Processing $14.59 billion 5.96 $2.47 billion $5.92 34.54

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Automatic Data Processing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -401.85% N/A -184.55% Automatic Data Processing 16.88% 44.23% 5.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Beyond Commerce and Automatic Data Processing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Automatic Data Processing 2 7 5 0 2.21

Automatic Data Processing has a consensus price target of $180.08, suggesting a potential downside of 11.93%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Risk & Volatility

Beyond Commerce has a beta of 4.79, meaning that its share price is 379% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Beyond Commerce on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

