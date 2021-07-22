Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Posts Earnings Results

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 801,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,493. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.98 million, a PE ratio of 72.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.38.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.