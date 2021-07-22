Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter.

Shares of TSE RFP opened at C$14.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 10.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66. Resolute Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$3.57 and a 52-week high of C$21.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.54.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Resolute Forest Products to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on Resolute Forest Products to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

