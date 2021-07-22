Research Analysts Set Expectations for Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a report released on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on A. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.84.

A stock opened at $148.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $93.87 and a 52-week high of $151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,800 shares of company stock worth $5,172,352.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 395.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 276.7% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

