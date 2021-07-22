Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Shares of IBKR opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.73. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $7,613,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,294,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $1,456,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,986,011 shares in the company, valued at $581,621,181.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 580,000 shares of company stock worth $38,773,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

