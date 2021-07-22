Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for California Water Service Group’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for California Water Service Group in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

NYSE:CWT opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.12. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

In related news, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $90,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,041.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,315 shares of company stock valued at $193,116 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

