Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Earns “Hold” Rating from HSBC

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

REPYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Repsol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Repsol stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. Repsol has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repsol will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

