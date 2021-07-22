Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $1.62 Million Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 69,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 132.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 167,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter valued at $2,042,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

