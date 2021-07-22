Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 48,100 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 260,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 48,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Safeguard Scientifics were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,777,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 51,410 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SFE opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $163.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

