Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.17% of United Security Bancshares worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 51,052 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 146,582 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBFO opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.47%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of United Security Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

