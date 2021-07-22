Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 192,183 Shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,569,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 192,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Profire Energy were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFIE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Profire Energy by 41.3% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 606,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 177,275 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Profire Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,662,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 88,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

PFIE stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Profire Energy, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

