Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Given a $28.80 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $28.80 price objective on Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLXXF opened at $28.35 on Friday. Relx has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

