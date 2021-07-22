Refinable Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $594,531.00 (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $8.31 million and $594,531.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 22% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00040788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00106321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00142415 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,244.88 or 0.99893428 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

