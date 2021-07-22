RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RDHL. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. WBB Securities lowered RedHill Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. RedHill Biopharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

RDHL opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $333.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%. Equities research analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

