RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, WBB Securities downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $333.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%. Research analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 775,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 608,949 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

