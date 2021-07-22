RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, WBB Securities downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.
Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $333.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.52.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 775,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 608,949 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
