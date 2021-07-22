RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Reaches $0.0303 on Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 27% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 39.9% against the dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $39.79 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00293973 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00118157 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00151250 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000906 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

