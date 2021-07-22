Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX) Insider Jeremy King Buys 5,500,000 Shares

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX) insider Jeremy King acquired 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,000.00 ($31,428.57).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86.
Red Mountain Mining Company Profile
Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Red Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.