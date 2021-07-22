Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX) Insider Jeremy King Buys 5,500,000 Shares

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX) insider Jeremy King acquired 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,000.00 ($31,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86.

Red Mountain Mining Company Profile

Red Mountain Mining Limited primarily explores for gold properties in Australia and base metals in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It holds interests in the Mt Maitland Gold project covering an area of approximately 62 square kilometers located in Murchison Goldfields in Western Australia; the Batangas Gold project situated in the Philippines; and the Mukabe-Kasari cobalt-copper project located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

