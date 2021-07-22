Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Real Matters (TSE:REAL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Real Matters to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Real Matters currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.90.
Shares of REAL opened at C$15.68 on Monday. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$13.87 and a 52-week high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.89. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 30.33.
Real Matters Company Profile
Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
