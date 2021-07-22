Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Real Matters (TSE:REAL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Real Matters to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Real Matters currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.90.

Shares of REAL opened at C$15.68 on Monday. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$13.87 and a 52-week high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.89. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 30.33.

In related news, Director Loren Cooke sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.21, for a total value of C$240,959.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,962.10. Also, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.16, for a total transaction of C$51,488.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,680,384 shares in the company, valued at C$46,002,626.48. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,211 shares of company stock worth $2,233,372.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

