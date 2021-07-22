Raymond James Weighs in on Barrick Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.79 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABX. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$38.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.55.

ABX stock opened at C$26.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.72 billion and a PE ratio of 15.16. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$23.63 and a 52-week high of C$41.09.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.04%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

