Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 51.23% from the company’s previous close.
SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.31.
SU stock opened at C$26.45 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The stock has a market cap of C$39.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,469.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.99.
In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,191.41.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
