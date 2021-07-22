Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 51.23% from the company’s previous close.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.31.

SU stock opened at C$26.45 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The stock has a market cap of C$39.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,469.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.99.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.7299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

