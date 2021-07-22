Raymond James Boosts (NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) Price Target to C$6.25

(NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of (NXE.V) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

(NXE.V) has a one year low of C$1.73 and a one year high of C$2.59.

NexGen Energy Ltd., formerly Clermont Capital Inc, is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates as a mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of projects that span the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.

