Raymond James Boosts Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $28.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.25.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

