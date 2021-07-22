Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$188.57 million during the quarter.

OGC has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays cut OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.55.

TSE:OGC opened at C$2.34 on Tuesday. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$1.58 and a one year high of C$4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -10.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.47.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

