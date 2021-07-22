Rate3 Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Rate3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $886,911.59 and approximately $123,350.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00049689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00014335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.44 or 0.00854005 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

RTE is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

