Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s previous close.

RPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.09.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $54.63 and a 52 week high of $111.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -54.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.50.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $443,562.03. Insiders have sold a total of 82,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,691 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,907,000 after buying an additional 293,927 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,723,000 after buying an additional 93,177 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,732,000 after buying an additional 117,877 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,621,000 after purchasing an additional 217,987 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,326,000 after purchasing an additional 66,719 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

