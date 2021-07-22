Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rapid7 in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.37). William Blair also issued estimates for Rapid7’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.09.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $54.63 and a 52-week high of $111.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth $5,500,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 28,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth $1,231,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 460.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth $620,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,691. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

