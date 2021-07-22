Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ METC opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $261.04 million, a P/E ratio of -98.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 35.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 499,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 129,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 228.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 33,398 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $99,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

