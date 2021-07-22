Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY)’s share price dropped 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15.

About Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY)

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated a network of 2,223 drug stores in 23 Brazilian states. It also markets its goods through telesales and its three call centers in the states of SÃ£o Paulo and Tocantins.

