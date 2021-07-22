QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,338 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of QuinStreet worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,966,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,725,000 after purchasing an additional 168,046 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,450,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,738,000 after purchasing an additional 355,816 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,410,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after purchasing an additional 147,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 75,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 555,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 86,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $37,952.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,488.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,110. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $18.58 on Thursday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a market cap of $996.24 million, a P/E ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 0.91.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.