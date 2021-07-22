Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.650-$11.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.54 billion-$9.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.45 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.65-11.35 EPS.

DGX traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.55. 54,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,761. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $104.10 and a fifty-two week high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.46.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.32. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

