Qualtrics International Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 27th (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International’s (NYSE:XM) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 27th. Qualtrics International had issued 51,695,568 shares in its public offering on January 28th. The total size of the offering was $1,550,867,040 based on an initial share price of $30.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XM shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of XM stock opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion and a PE ratio of -57.59. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.29.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $208,799.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 515,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,287,669.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $948,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

