QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.660-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $567.30 million-$567.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.42 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.71.

QGEN stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.17. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

