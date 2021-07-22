Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Reduced by Raymond James

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) – Raymond James cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.02 million for the quarter.
Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$21.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 8.21. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$11.84 and a 12-month high of C$26.62. The firm has a market cap of C$8.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -221.73.
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
