Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Reduced by Raymond James

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) – Raymond James cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.02 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CCO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.31.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$21.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 8.21. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$11.84 and a 12-month high of C$26.62. The firm has a market cap of C$8.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -221.73.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.